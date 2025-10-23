HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Algerian-French artist's work vandalised by Kerala artist in Kochi

Thu, 23 October 2025
17:13
Algerian-French artist Hanan Benammar
Algerian-French artist Hanan Benammar, based in Oslo, on Thursday expressed concern over the vandalisation of her artwork by Kerala artist P H Hochiman in Kochi, describing it as an attack on artistic freedom and free expression. 

Six printed linocut works titled "Go Eat Your Dad", which were part of the ongoing exhibition "Estranged Geographies" at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, were torn down by Hochiman on Wednesday. He live-streamed the act on Facebook, claiming the works were obscene. Speaking to reporters, Benammar said she felt relieved that no one was physically harmed during the incident but stressed that violence in art spaces was unacceptable.

"I am relieved that only the artwork was attacked. I condemn any act of violence in an art space. It is very important to preserve spaces for free expression, especially in these complicated and difficult times," she said. Benammar said her work itself was a response to "acts of silencing, moral policing and censorship" she had experienced as an artist. "It was a way to release anger and reflect humorously on language, class, and gender in colloquial speech. So it is ironic to see the work attacked for the very issues it explores," she said. 

The artist said she appreciated the support she received from curators, fellow artists, and the Ministry of Culture. "We knew that the work would create discussion, and we welcome dialogue on issues of violence. I don't want this experience to define my time here. I am very happy to be in Kerala so far," she said. Benammar said she was aware that another artist had vandalised her work. 

"Artists should think twice before attacking another artist's work. The piece carried strong language, and we had already warned viewers who did not wish to engage with it," she said. She said that she totally understands and respects differing opinions. "I was never contacted for discussion or criticism before this act," she added. Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on artistic freedom. 

"These were not abusive words. Benammar had encountered such words as criticism in her life and translated them into Malayalam using Google Translate before incorporating them into her work," he said. He added that the Akademi would lodge a police complaint over the incident. "We discussed the issue with executive members and decided to take legal action. Such acts must be resisted so that they are not repeated in the future," he said. Cheeroth said Benammar wanted the torn pieces of her artwork to remain on the gallery floor as a symbol of resistance. -- PTI

