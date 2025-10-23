HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Active EM Funds On Track For Best Run Since 2017

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
10:19
image
Actively managed global emerging market (GEM) funds are having their best run in eight years.

With average returns of around 26 per cent so far in 2025, they are on course for their strongest calendar-year performance since 2017, according to an analysis by Steven Holden of Copley Fund Research, published on Smartkarma. 

However, fewer than 40 per cent of these funds have outperformed their benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which has risen nearly 28 per cent this year, largely driven by gains in South Korea and China.

'Style and regional positioning drove dispersion,' Holden said. 'Value managers and South Korea exposure supported gains, while aggressive growth styles and India-heavy allocations weighed on returns. High active share strategies also trailed.' 

India and South Korea -- the third- and fourth-largest components of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index -- have played outsized roles in determining fund performance. Returns have been positively correlated with higher exposure to South Korea, where top-performing funds such as Macquarie Emerging Markets and Orbis Emerging Markets hold notably large positions.

Conversely, funds with sizeable Indian holdings -- such as First Sentier Global Emerging Markets Sustainability and the previously high-flying GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity -- have underperformed this year.

On average, value managers through 2025 have been overweight in South Korea and underweight in India, while aggressive growth funds have taken the opposite stance, contributing to their relative lag, according to Copley Fund Research. 

In dollar terms, Kospi, the benchmark index of South Korea, is up 67 per cent, while India's Nifty 50 has risen less than 7 per cent. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong stocks have delivered gains of 20 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Despite recent mixed results, long-term data continues to favour active management in emerging markets. Over the past 22 calendar years, active GEM funds have outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) in 14 of them on average. India's recent underperformance has prompted several global funds to pare back exposure. 

-- Samie Modak, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India invites Canadian PM for talks with Modi in 2026
LIVE! India invites Canadian PM for talks with Modi in 2026

2nd ODI Updates: Rohit finally comes to the party!
2nd ODI Updates: Rohit finally comes to the party!

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually: Malaysian PM
Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually: Malaysian PM

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be travelling to Kuala Lumpur for the 47th ASEAN Summit, but attend it virtually.

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?

As he made that slow walk back, Kohli turned once more to the Adelaide crowd, this time perhaps for the last time. The fans rose to their feet, acknowledging a man who has given them some of modern cricket's greatest memories.

Trump scraps talks with Putin, to meet Xi in South Korea
Trump scraps talks with Putin, to meet Xi in South Korea

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his upcoming diplomatic trip to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, highlighting a significant meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO