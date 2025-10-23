HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 wanted Bihar gangsters killed in encounter in Delhi

Thu, 23 October 2025
Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder in Bihar were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini, police said.

The encounter took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, when the joint team launched an operation to trace the accused, who were reportedly hiding in Delhi for several days, a senior police officer said. 

According to police, the slain gangsters have been identified as Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak and Aman Thakur -- all residents of Bihar who were wanted for heinous crimes, including multiple murders and extortion.

During the operation, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory action that left all four injured, the officer said.

They were rushed to a hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them brought dead, he added.

Ranjan Pathak, the gang's kingpin, operated an organised criminal network in parts of Bihar and adjoining states, police sources added.  -- PTI

