25 arrested after firing, stone-pelting between two groups in UP village

Thu, 23 October 2025
21:44
image
Twenty-five people were arrested after a clash between two groups in Kalandi village in Meerut led to firing and stone-pelting, the police said on Thursday. 

In a complaint to the police, Nitin claimed that he and his associates were attacked by Dhirendra and 13 others on Wednesday with sticks, sharp-edged weapons, and firearms, attempting to kill them. 

Dhirendra, in his counter-complaint, accused Nitin and 17 others of firing and pelting stones at them. 

Upon receiving information about the clash, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 

They recovered three licensed guns, one illegal country-made pistol, 33 live cartridges, and 10 empty shells from the scene, officials said. Following directions from the senior superintendent of police Meerut, three police teams were formed under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (Rural) and the circle officer, Sardhana. 

Based on video footage and evidence from the site, 25 accused from groups were arrested, police said, adding two Scorpio SUVs and one Baleno car were also seized. 

The licensed weapons used in the incident have been sent for forensic examination, and action to cancel their licenses will be taken if misuse is confirmed, officials added. -- PTI

