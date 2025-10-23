14 kids go blind In MP playing with 'carbide gun' on Diwali

12:04

Representational image





In just three days, more than 122 children across Madhya Pradesh have been admitted to hospitals with severe eye injuries, while 14 have lost their eyesight.





The worst-hit district is Vidisha, where local markets openly sold these crude "carbide guns" despite a government ban issued on October 18. The makeshift devices, priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200, are being made and sold like toys, but they explode like bombs.





Seventeen-year-old Neha, now recovering at Hamidia Hospital, said tearfully, "We bought a homemade carbide gun. When it exploded, one of my eyes burned completely. I can't see anything."





Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, admitted, "I saw videos on social media and tried to make a firecracker gun at home. It exploded in my face... and I lost my eye."





Vidisha police have since arrested six people for illegally selling the devices. Inspector RK Mishra said, "Immediate action has been taken. Those responsible for selling or promoting these carbide guns will face legal consequences." -- NDTV

Every Diwali brings a new trend in firecrackers, from chakris to rockets to sparklers, but this year's craze has turned deadly. The so-called "carbide gun" or "desi firecracker gun," which children are calling the latest Diwali must-have, has emerged as a nightmare for parents and doctors, reports NDTV.