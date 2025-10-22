HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Who is paying for Trump's White House ballroom?

Wed, 22 October 2025
11:43
As construction begins on US President Donald Trump's new $250m (187m) White House ballroom, mystery continues to swirl around the identities of the wealthy donors and corporations paying for it.

Groundbreaking for the ornate 90,000 sq ft (8,360 sq m) project began on Monday, with excavators and construction workers tearing out portions of the East Wing.

The US president has said that he personally will pay for significant portions of its construction, and suggested that some still anonymous donors would be willing to spend more than $20m to complete the project.

The funding model has sparked concern among some legal experts, who say it may amount to paying for access to the administration. Read more here

TOP STORIES

LIVE! With AAP gone and BJP ruling Delhi, AQI now is...
Modi will buy less Russian oil, spoke to him: Trump
United States President Donald Trump yet again claimed to have discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India's import of Russian oil, he told reporters on Tuesday after the Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office.

Wheels of Prez's copter get stuck at Sabarimala helipad
The wheels of the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at Pramadam during her Sabarimala visit.

Gehlot rushes to Bihar as INDIA nominees face each other
Internal discord within the INDIA bloc has led to alliance partners contesting against each other in at least eight assembly seats in Bihar. The Congress, RJD, and Left parties are facing challenges in seat-sharing arrangements for the...

'India's Misinformation Problem Is Deeply Social'
'It flows through families, caste groups, and local WhatsApp communities where trust is personal.''Children are taught to defer to elders, so if a parent or uncle forwards something, you don't question it.'

