Follow Rediff on:      
White Knight Corps commander assesses security situation along LoC

Wed, 22 October 2025
23:32
White Knight Corps GoC Lt Gen P K Mishra with jawans in Rajouri
White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GoC), Lieutenant General P K Mishra, visited forward areas along the Line of Control in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to review the operational preparedness and security situation in the sector.   

He also interacted with troops, appreciating their professionalism, composure, and steadfast commitment under challenging conditions.

"GoC White Knight Corps, together with GoC Ace of Spades division, visited forward posts in the Krishna Ghati (Poonch) and Naushera (Rajouri) sectors to review the operational preparedness and assess the security dynamics along the LoC," the White Knight Corps said on X.

The GoC exhorted all ranks to maintain peak operational efficiency and a resolute offensive orientation in safeguarding the nation's frontiers. -- PTI

