HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Where is RSS getting its funding from, asks Cong

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
16:38
Congress says the RSS is not a registered organisation
Congress says the RSS is not a registered organisation
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday raised questions about the RSS not being a registered organisation and about its funding. They also alleged that the RSS did not register itself as an organisation so it could evade itself from complying with the government's laws and regulations. 

"....throw the RSS registration on my face saying that RSS is a registered organisation. There ends the matter," Kharge, who has been constantly targeting the RSS by writing to the chief minister seeking restriction of activities in public places and disciplinary action against government employees associated with it, said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, he said.

"Where is the money coming from for this unregistered organisation? To stitch the clothes, to conduct marches, to purchase the drums and trumpets, to build the buildings, where is the money coming from? If you (RSS) are unregistered, how are you getting the money?"

Stating that RSS is unregistered, to ensure that they don't come under the ambit of law, the minister said, "If you are registered you will have to pay the taxes, ensure compliance under the Registrar of companies, Society Registration Act, NGO Act. They will have to share information about foreign and private donations, and domestic funding. So they are not getting registered." 

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Hariprasad, too, raised questions about RSS not getting registered and about their funding. "...to demand information about the funding, they should be a registered organisation. The Congress party, as well as the BJP is registered with the Election Commission of India. Where is the RSS registered?" he said. 

Claiming that RSS' fund collection mode is such that, during Vijayadashami, money is given to the organisation by those donating in a cover as "Guru Dakshina", Hariprasad, an MLC, asked, have they given the account of such money collected in hundred years. "There is black money there. Has the ED or IT department or CBI raided it? For whom is this money being used? They have constructed a Rs 700 crore building. Where did the money come from? They are doing it illegally. If I have to say. They should get registered," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Belgian court shown pics of barrack Mehul Choksi may stay
LIVE! Belgian court shown pics of barrack Mehul Choksi may stay

Cong mum on backing Tejashwi for CM, says 'all is well'
Cong mum on backing Tejashwi for CM, says 'all is well'

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, apparently with the mandate to defuse tensions with the ally, which has plunged the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance...

Karnataka govt cook sacked for joining RSS march
Karnataka govt cook sacked for joining RSS march

The Karnataka government has relieved an assistant cook at a hostel run by the Backward Classes Welfare department in Basavakalyana after he allegedly participated in a route march organised by the RSS. This follows a complaint and is in...

Is Pakistan's Rise Wake-Up Call For India?
Is Pakistan's Rise Wake-Up Call For India?

New Delhi might have loudly welcomed an age of multipolarity, hedging and strategic autonomy. But it seems the winner in that game is Islamabad, not us, points out Mihir S Sharma.

'Congress Sold Election Tickets'
'Congress Sold Election Tickets'

'Three Congress leaders have sold party tickets for crores of rupees.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO