HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TTD receives over Rs 900 crore donations in 11 months

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
17:39
image
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has recieved donations of Rs 918.6 crore to various trusts belonging to it between November 2024 and October 2025. 

TTD chairman BR Naidu said that donations to the trusts have gradually increased since he took charge and contributions are pouring in through both online and offline modes. 

"Of the total donations received, Rs 579.38 crore came through online and Rs 339.20 crore through offline channels," Naidu told PTI. 

Among the trusts, the Sri Venkateshwara (SV) Annadanam Trust received the highest amount of nearly Rs 339 crore, followed by over Rs 252 crore to Srivani Trust and around Rs 98 crore to Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini Scheme, he said. 

The SV Pranadana Trust received almost Rs 67 crore, SV Gosamrakshana Trust over Rs 56 crore, SV Vidyadanam Trust Rs 33.47 crore, Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research & Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Trust around Rs 30 crore and SV Sarvashreyas Trust Rs 20.46 crore, said Naidu. 

Further, Rs 13.87 crore was donated to SV Veda Parirakshana Trust, Rs 6.29 crore to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and Rs 1.52 crore to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), said the chairman. 

Naidu said more donors are preferring online route for contributions and are also extending support for construction works, machinery purchase and technological development of the temple body. 

He said officials are instructed to ensure no lapse in extending due respect and proper facilities to donors, considering their support to the trusts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Where is RSS getting its funding from, asks Cong
LIVE! Where is RSS getting its funding from, asks Cong

Cong mum on backing Tejashwi for CM, says 'all is well'
Cong mum on backing Tejashwi for CM, says 'all is well'

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, apparently with the mandate to defuse tensions with the ally, which has plunged the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance...

Karnataka govt cook sacked for joining RSS march
Karnataka govt cook sacked for joining RSS march

The Karnataka government has relieved an assistant cook at a hostel run by the Backward Classes Welfare department in Basavakalyana after he allegedly participated in a route march organised by the RSS. This follows a complaint and is in...

Is Pakistan's Rise Wake-Up Call For India?
Is Pakistan's Rise Wake-Up Call For India?

New Delhi might have loudly welcomed an age of multipolarity, hedging and strategic autonomy. But it seems the winner in that game is Islamabad, not us, points out Mihir S Sharma.

'Congress Sold Election Tickets'
'Congress Sold Election Tickets'

'Three Congress leaders have sold party tickets for crores of rupees.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO