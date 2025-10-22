TTD receives over Rs 900 crore donations in 11 months

17:39





TTD chairman BR Naidu said that donations to the trusts have gradually increased since he took charge and contributions are pouring in through both online and offline modes.





"Of the total donations received, Rs 579.38 crore came through online and Rs 339.20 crore through offline channels," Naidu told PTI.





Among the trusts, the Sri Venkateshwara (SV) Annadanam Trust received the highest amount of nearly Rs 339 crore, followed by over Rs 252 crore to Srivani Trust and around Rs 98 crore to Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini Scheme, he said.





The SV Pranadana Trust received almost Rs 67 crore, SV Gosamrakshana Trust over Rs 56 crore, SV Vidyadanam Trust Rs 33.47 crore, Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research & Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Trust around Rs 30 crore and SV Sarvashreyas Trust Rs 20.46 crore, said Naidu.





Further, Rs 13.87 crore was donated to SV Veda Parirakshana Trust, Rs 6.29 crore to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and Rs 1.52 crore to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), said the chairman.





Naidu said more donors are preferring online route for contributions and are also extending support for construction works, machinery purchase and technological development of the temple body.





He said officials are instructed to ensure no lapse in extending due respect and proper facilities to donors, considering their support to the trusts. -- PTI

