HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump wants to be nice to China but slaps 155% tariffs

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
09:34
image
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) stated that Washington would continue with their plans to impose a 155 per cent tariff on Chinese goods imported into the US beginning November 1, despite expressing his desire to maintain amicable ties with Beijing. 

Responding to a question by ANI if tariffs would be considered on China, as it is still Russia's largest oil importer, the US President said, "Right now, as of November 1st, China will have about 155 per cent tariffs put on it. I don't think it's sustainable for them." Trump said while he personally wishes to maintain friendly relations with China, years of one-sided economic dealings have left the US with no choice but to take firm action. 

"I want to be nice to China. But China has been very rough with us over the years because we had presidents that weren't smart from a business standpoint... They allowed China and every other country to take advantage of us," Trump added. 

The US President noted that his earlier trade deals with the European Union, Japan and South Korea were built on tariffs, which he considers a tool for "national security". 

"I made a deal with the European Union. I made a deal with Japan and South Korea. A lot of these deals are great deals. It's about national security. I was able to do it because of tariffs. We're getting hundreds of billions, even trillions, of dollars paid into the United States... We'll start paying off debt," Trump added. 

Trump's announcement underscores the intensifying "secondary tariff" strategy that Washington is deploying against countries perceived to be indirectly aiding Russia's war efforts in Ukraine through its energy trade.

While previous measures targeted India, where a 50 per cent tariff was imposed for Russian oil imports, this move conveys a broader escalation toward China, the world's largest importer of Russian crude.

Earlier, also Trump, in a post on Truth Social, announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods "over and above any tariff that they are currently paying", effective November 1. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi conceals, Trump reveals: Cong on Russian oil claims
LIVE! Modi conceals, Trump reveals: Cong on Russian oil claims

Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, wishes Modi
Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, wishes Modi

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on Diwali, amid ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

'India's Misinformation Problem Is Deeply Social'
'India's Misinformation Problem Is Deeply Social'

'It flows through families, caste groups, and local WhatsApp communities where trust is personal.''Children are taught to defer to elders, so if a parent or uncle forwards something, you don't question it.'

Will Bihar Lift The Liquor Ban After Polls?
Will Bihar Lift The Liquor Ban After Polls?

Voters are weighing a stark trade-off -- between preserving a socially driven policy and reversing course to revive revenue, restore fiscal balance, and rein in the underground liquor economy.

'Peace Is Fragile, Remains Vulnerable To Provocations'
'Peace Is Fragile, Remains Vulnerable To Provocations'

'You cannot 'clear' your way to peace.''You need intelligence, calibrated force, impartial law enforcement, political neutrality, humanitarian returns and a sustained reconciliation plan.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO