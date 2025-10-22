HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump speaks to Modi, extends Diwali greetings

Wed, 22 October 2025
08:45
United States President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on Diwali.

'Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings,' Modi said in a post on X on Wednesday.

'On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,' the prime minister said.

The phone call between the two leaders comes at a time when the US-India relationship has hit a rough patch over trade tariffs and other issues.  -- PTI

