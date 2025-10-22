Trump softens H-1B shock, but...

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wed, 22 October 2025
The Trump administration's decision to ease the controversial USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee has brought relief to thousands of Indian professionals and students already in the United States, but Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warns that new restrictions on foreign student admissions could undermine the long-term flow of talent to America. 

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on October 21 clarified that existing visa holders and students already in the U.S. will not have to pay the hefty USD 100,000 fee announced earlier on September 19. The exemption covers students moving from F-1 to H-1B status and professionals switching from intra-company L-1 visas to H-1B, providing relief to a large section of the Indian diaspora. 

"This ensures continuity for thousands of Indian students and skilled professionals in the U.S., who can now transition to work visas without incurring exorbitant costs or leaving the country," the GTRI report said. Indians, who account for nearly 70 per cent of all H-1B visa holders and 27 per cent of international students in U.S. universities, stand to benefit the most from the exemption. -- ANI

United States President Donald Trump yet again claimed to have discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India's import of Russian oil, he told reporters on Tuesday after the Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office.

The wheels of the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at Pramadam during her Sabarimala visit.

Internal discord within the INDIA bloc has led to alliance partners contesting against each other in at least eight assembly seats in Bihar. The Congress, RJD, and Left parties are facing challenges in seat-sharing arrangements for the...

'It flows through families, caste groups, and local WhatsApp communities where trust is personal.''Children are taught to defer to elders, so if a parent or uncle forwards something, you don't question it.'

