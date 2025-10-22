Trump softens H-1B shock, but...

11:20





The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on October 21 clarified that existing visa holders and students already in the U.S. will not have to pay the hefty USD 100,000 fee announced earlier on September 19. The exemption covers students moving from F-1 to H-1B status and professionals switching from intra-company L-1 visas to H-1B, providing relief to a large section of the Indian diaspora.





"This ensures continuity for thousands of Indian students and skilled professionals in the U.S., who can now transition to work visas without incurring exorbitant costs or leaving the country," the GTRI report said. Indians, who account for nearly 70 per cent of all H-1B visa holders and 27 per cent of international students in U.S. universities, stand to benefit the most from the exemption. -- ANI

The Trump administration's decision to ease the controversial USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee has brought relief to thousands of Indian professionals and students already in the United States, but Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warns that new restrictions on foreign student admissions could undermine the long-term flow of talent to America.