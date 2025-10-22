HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trainee woman judge injured in attack by chain-snatchers in Bikaner

Wed, 22 October 2025
A trainee woman judge was injured when two motorcycle-borne chain-snatchers knocked her off her two-wheeler during a robbery attempt in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, the police said on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred near the Collectorate residence on Tuesday evening. The two suspects, riding a motorcycle, deliberately kicked the judge's scooter while snatching her gold chain, causing her to fall. 

The victim, identified as Poornima Janagal (25), sustained injuries to her chin, nose and mouth. 

She also suffered a broken tooth. 

Station house officer Sadar Digpal Singh said that the two accused also fell on the ground but later managed to escape. 

Poornima's father, Shrawan Janagal, filed a complaint saying she was on her way from a public park towards Jaynarayan Vyas Colony when the incident occurred around 7 PM. 

The assailants immediately fled after snatching the gold chain from Poornima's neck, leaving her injured. She was taken to PBM Hospital's trauma centre where she received medical treatment. 

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and shops, but no arrests have been made as of now. -- PTI

