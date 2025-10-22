Student dies following assault at freshers' party at Maha college; 6 arrested

23:55





The incident occurred on October 8 during the freshers' party organised at the well-known college in the MIDC area of Latur, the police said.





A minor dispute that began while dancing at the bash soon escalated into violence when the victim, Suraj Shinde, had an argument with a group of fellow students.





In a fit of rage, the group allegedly attacked Shinde with sticks and fists, they said.





Shinde sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.





Following the incident, police registered a case of murder based on a complaint by one of the college goers and arrested four students till October 16, according to an official release. -- PTI

