HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Student dies following assault at freshers' party at Maha college; 6 arrested

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
23:55
image
A student died allegedly following an assault during a freshers' party at a private college in Latur district of Maharashtra, leading police to arrest six pupils, officials said on Wednesday.   

The incident occurred on October 8 during the freshers' party organised at the well-known college in the MIDC area of Latur, the police said. 

A minor dispute that began while dancing at the bash soon escalated into violence when the victim, Suraj Shinde, had an argument with a group of fellow students. 

In a fit of rage, the group allegedly attacked Shinde with sticks and fists, they said. 

Shinde sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. 

Following the incident, police registered a case of murder based on a complaint by one of the college goers and arrested four students till October 16, according to an official release. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uddhav meets Raj; 4th meeting in Oct amid tie-up buzz
LIVE! Uddhav meets Raj; 4th meeting in Oct amid tie-up buzz

Bihar: Gehlot meets Lalu, Tejashwi as Cong, RJD patch up
Bihar: Gehlot meets Lalu, Tejashwi as Cong, RJD patch up

Internal discord within the INDIA bloc has led to alliance partners contesting against each other in at least eight assembly seats in Bihar. The Congress, RJD, and Left parties are facing challenges in seat-sharing arrangements for the...

Army's 380 infantry units go hi-tech with drone platoons
Army's 380 infantry units go hi-tech with drone platoons

The Indian Army is equipping its infantry battalions with drone platoons and raising elite commando units as part of a modernization drive to enhance combat capabilities along the northern and western frontiers. The Army is also...

Ranchi: Woman among 5 gangsters held with Pak-made arms
Ranchi: Woman among 5 gangsters held with Pak-made arms

Ranchi police arrested five gangsters, including a woman, and seized Pakistan-made pistols. The gang is linked to Koylanchal Shanti Sena (KSS) and Prince Khan, with connections to arms smuggling from Pakistan via drones.

Tejashwi likely to be announced as CM face tomorrow
Tejashwi likely to be announced as CM face tomorrow

Tejashwi who is meeting senior Conngress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday is expected to be announced as the CM face of the Mahabgathbandhan on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO