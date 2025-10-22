HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
SSP reviews security in Kathua, calls for surveillance

Wed, 22 October 2025
Authorities in Kathua held a high-level meeting on Tuesday and emphasised strengthening the security grid in the border district, including surveillance over overground workers and their supporters of terrorist organisations. 

During the meeting, chaired by senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma, officials laid special emphasis on strengthening the border grid, village defence grid and the beat system in police stations, besides installing CCTV cameras at vital installations, checkpoints and narcotics hotspots, a spokesperson said. 

In the context of militancy, directions were given to intensify surveillance on OGWs and their supporters. 

The SSP also stressed beat patrolling and proper maintenance of beat book records. 

Station house officers were directed to ensure regular surveillance over OGWs, bad characters and illegal residents in their respective areas, the spokesperson added. 

Sharma also instructed officers to deal firmly with cases related to narcotics, bovine smuggling, excise violations and illegal mining. -- PTI

