Space scientist Eknath Vasant Chitnis dies in Pune at 100

Wed, 22 October 2025
17:22
Space scientist Eknath Vasant Chitnis/Courtesy: Padma awards/Govt of India
Renowned Indian space scientist Eknath Vasant Chitnis died on Wednesday at his residence in Pune, his family members said. 

Chitnis, who had completed 100 years, was unwell for the last few days and suffered a heart attack in the morning, they said. 

A Padma Bhushan recipient, he played a crucial role in the early years of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) which later transformed into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). 

Dr Chitnis also played a crucial role in selecting the site for India's first rocket launch at Thumba in Kerala. 

From 1981 to 1985, he served as the second director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad. 

He was one of the last surviving associates of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme. 

Chitnis is also credited for guiding the then budding scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. 

He is survived by his son Dr Chetan Chitnis, daughter-in-law Amika, and granddaughters Tarini and Chandini. -- PTI

