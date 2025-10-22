HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Sholay' scene at centre of row, Lucky Ali slams Javed Akhtar

Wed, 22 October 2025
18:21
The Sholay sequence showing Dharmendra hiding behind a Lord Shiva statue has put Javed Akhtar bang in the centre of an escalating social media debate after his comment that he will never be able to write it today. 

The undated video, in which the lyricist-writer is discussing freedom of speech and democracy, is back in circulation, prompting singer Lucky Ali among others to take him on for his views on Muslims -- and Hindus. 

On Monday, he wrote on X in response to a post on Akhtar's video, "Don't become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***... (sic)." 

As the comments gained traction, he put out another strongly worded post on Wednesday. 

"What I meant was that arrogance is ugly... It was a mistaken communique' on my part... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity (sic)," he said. 

In the now famous video, Akhtar references the Sholay scene where Dharmendra hides behind the Shivs statue and Hema Malini's Basanti believes she's hearing the deity speak. 

"Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975? Were there no dharmic people? There were. As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said, 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims.' It's a tragedy," Akhtar says. 

Ali was not the only one exercised. 

"Javed Akhtar tells Hindus, 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like you. Don't become like Muslims. It's a tragedy.' West Bengal Urdu Academy was right in withdrawing its invitation to this shameless bigot masquerading as a wise man," a user wrote on X and shared Akhtar's video. -- PTI

