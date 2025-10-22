Seychelles will be Veep CPR's first foreign trip

08:47

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Seychelles' newly elected President Patrick Herminie on October 26.





It will mark his first official visit to another nation after taking office last month.





Herminie's coming to power has raised hopes of re-energising the India Seychelles partnership that has shown signs of tapering off over the last five years.





Tourism, Indian investments and boosting defence ties would be the key areas of partnership, India could be keen to revive its proposal to set up its presence in the Assumption Islands to assist Seychelles with its coast guard facility, according to sources.