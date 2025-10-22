HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RJD leader alleges EC cancelled her candidature

Wed, 22 October 2025
18:13
RJD leader Shweta Suman speaks to media in Kaimur, Bihar./ANI on X
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shweta Suman on Wednesday broke down in tears as she claimed that the Election Commission cancelled her candidature from Mohania Assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Shweta Suman alleged that the Election Commission officials were forced to cancel her candidature.

"Pressure was constantly being placed on the RO and CO from Delhi. They were forced to make this decision. They said they were helpless... the BJP, PM Modi, and Amit Shah were the ones putting pressure. Who else would be putting the pressure?" she said.

Shweta Suman said that she will take the matter to the court.Additionally, she claimed that the election commission has given relaxation to BJP candidate Sangeeta Kumari, who also had 'irregularities' in her candidature."

"Sangeeta, the BJP candidate from here, submitted her caste certificate after the notification date, but she submitted it on 13 October... But since she is from the BJP, nothing will be done," she said.

This comes as a major blow for the RJD, which is already involved in friendly fights with its alliance member, the Congress, over some seats.

The Mahagathbandhan has 12 seats where at least two allies have filed nominations. This notion of a friendly fight has invited criticism from the NDA alliance. -- ANI

