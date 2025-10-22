Putin orders nuke drills amid Trump summit uncertainty

20:20

"Today, we have a scheduled strategic nuclear forces management drill, as the defence minister just reported. Let's get to work," Putin said in his televised remarks from the crisis command room in the Kremlin.





Addressing online the top military leadership, Putin underscored that the current drills are scheduled involving land, sea and air-based strategic nuclear forces.





According to a Kremlin release, practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-based cruise missiles were carried out during the drill.





The exercise was held under the supervision of President Putin and involved Yars ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launchers, the strategic nuclear-powered submarine Bryansk of the Northern Fleet and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, the Kremlin specified.





Meanwhile, amid news of the postponement of the Putin-Trump summit in Hungary's Budapest to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Russian officials are issuing different statements.





The Kremlin said that rumours are misleading. -- PTI

