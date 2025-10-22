HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Power, water to Rohingya colony in Jammu to be snapped

Wed, 22 October 2025
22:40
File image
Authorities have ordered the disconnection of electricity and water supply connections to an alleged illegal settlement of Rohingyas following complaints by residents in the Jammu capital city. 

The large chunk of plots of land, on which scores of shanties have been set up to house Rohingyas, belongs to a resident of Rajouri district, officials said. 

The Tehsildar Bahu, Jammu, has directed the power development department and public health engineering department to disconnect electricity and water supply connections to the Rohingya settlement near Nideesh Enclave in the Channi Rama area. 

"In this connection, you are hereby requested to disconnect their electricity and water supply connection in said illegally occupied plots by a group of Rohingyas settled near Nideesh Enclave, Channi Rama, Jammu, with intimation to this office along with a report of action taken," the tehsildar said in an order. 

According to an official communication issued on October 9 to the executive engineer of PHE and PDD, the order follows a complaint from the president of the Nideesh Enclave Residents' Welfare Association, who sought the eviction of the Rohingya occupants, citing various concerns, including law and order. -- PTI

