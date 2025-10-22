People trying to politicise Zubeen Garg's death: Himanta

15:41





Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma also said that BJP is trying to unite all "real followers" of the cultural icon to protect the state from any disturbances by the "fake followers".





"Zubeen Garg's demise is the saddest news of Assamese society. But a section of the people has tried to transform it to a political weapon. Many of them never listened to a single song of Zubeen when he was alive, or their knowledge on Zubeen Garg is very limited," he said.





After Garg's death, those people are trying to project his ideology in a different trajectory, Sarma claimed. "I believe no politics will be played after Zubeen Garg's demise like nobody did politics after Bhupen Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rava. All political parties loved Zubeen Garg and there is no scope of doing any politics over his name," he added.





The CM further said that those who had severely criticised the singer-composer during his lifetime are trying to create tension in Assam by impersonating as "true Zubeen followers".





"BJP has hit the streets from today with the real Zubeen followers with an aim to protect Assam from any disturbances. Our aim is to unite the real Zubeen followers against the fake followers," he added. The ruling BJP has launched a 'Nyay Yatra' seeking justice for Zubeen Garg through the judiciary.





The move has attracted widespread criticism on social media as the state is ruled by the saffron party itself. The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far, and all are in jail. PTI

