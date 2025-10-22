HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth about $1 billion in Arabian Sea

Wed, 22 October 2025
Representational image
Pakistan Navy has seized drugs worth about $1 billion in the Arabian Sea, according to the Combined Maritime Forces, a naval partnership of 47 nations. 

Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook, working in direct support of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 of CMF, seized more than $972,400,000 worth of narcotics in the Arabian Sea during focused operation Al Masmak, which began on October 16, it said. 

The CMF is a 47-nation naval partnership promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing the world's important shipping lanes. 

PNS Yarmook intercepted two dhows that were not transmitting Automatic Identification System (AIS), subsequently identified as having no nationality, the CMF said in a statement on Tuesday. 

On October 18, two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) worth over $822 million were seized from the first dhow. 

Less than 48 hours later, 350 kg of ICE worth $140 million and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10 million were seized from the second dhow, it added. -- PTI

