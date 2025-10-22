HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
One more held for assault, rape threat to doctor at Bengal medical college

Wed, 22 October 2025
20:56
Another person was arrested in connection with the alleged assault and rape threat to a junior woman doctor at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Samrat, was arrested late on Tuesday, a police officer said.

With the latest arrest, a total of three persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident which took place in the hospital in Uluberia on Monday.

A traffic home guard and his neighbour were earlier arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the doctor.

"The incident took place after a pregnant woman from Kharia Maynapur was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. During a routine check-up in the evening, the junior doctor was unable to perform a full physical examination due to the patient's medical complications," a police officer had said. -- PTI

