One more held for assault, rape threat to doctor at Bengal medical college

20:56





The accused, identified as Sheikh Samrat, was arrested late on Tuesday, a police officer said.





With the latest arrest, a total of three persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident which took place in the hospital in Uluberia on Monday.





A traffic home guard and his neighbour were earlier arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the doctor.





"The incident took place after a pregnant woman from Kharia Maynapur was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. During a routine check-up in the evening, the junior doctor was unable to perform a full physical examination due to the patient's medical complications," a police officer had said. -- PTI

Another person was arrested in connection with the alleged assault and rape threat to a junior woman doctor at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Wednesday.