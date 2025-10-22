HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nurse allegedly jumps to death from seventh floor with 3-year-old son in Gurugram

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
23:00
image
A 28-year-old nurse at a private hospital allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of a residential society with her 3-year-old son tied to her waist, resulting in their deaths, police said on Wednesday. 

A dowry death case had been registered against the husband and in-laws of the deceased woman at Sector 10 A police station on Wednesday, following a complaint by the woman's brother, they said.

According to the police, the deceased woman and her son were identified as Sharmila and Yuvan. 

The woman used to work as a nurse in a private hospital while her husband Rohit runs a juice stall near the district court, Gurugram.

Rohit and Sharmila are residents of different villages in Mahendergarh district and they got married four years ago. 

They lived in a flat in Siddharth enclave near Wazirpur village, the police said.

The couple had frequent quarrels after their marriage and Sharmila's parents tried to resolve the matter by talking to them several times. 

On Tuesday, Sharmila's family had come to discuss the matter.                 After they went back, Sharmila jumped from the seventh floor at around 3:30 PM with her 3-year-old son Yuvan. 

Both died on the spot. The police reached the spot and informed the family of the woman.

On Wednesday, the woman's brother Surender alleged that her husband and in-laws harassed her over dowry due to which she took this extreme step. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uddhav meets Raj; 4th meeting in Oct amid tie-up buzz
LIVE! Uddhav meets Raj; 4th meeting in Oct amid tie-up buzz

Bihar: Gehlot meets Lalu, Tejashwi as Cong, RJD patch up
Bihar: Gehlot meets Lalu, Tejashwi as Cong, RJD patch up

Internal discord within the INDIA bloc has led to alliance partners contesting against each other in at least eight assembly seats in Bihar. The Congress, RJD, and Left parties are facing challenges in seat-sharing arrangements for the...

Army's 380 infantry units go hi-tech with drone platoons
Army's 380 infantry units go hi-tech with drone platoons

The Indian Army is equipping its infantry battalions with drone platoons and raising elite commando units as part of a modernization drive to enhance combat capabilities along the northern and western frontiers. The Army is also...

Ranchi: Woman among 5 gangsters held with Pak-made arms
Ranchi: Woman among 5 gangsters held with Pak-made arms

Ranchi police arrested five gangsters, including a woman, and seized Pakistan-made pistols. The gang is linked to Koylanchal Shanti Sena (KSS) and Prince Khan, with connections to arms smuggling from Pakistan via drones.

Tejashwi likely to be announced as CM face tomorrow
Tejashwi likely to be announced as CM face tomorrow

Tejashwi who is meeting senior Conngress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday is expected to be announced as the CM face of the Mahabgathbandhan on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO