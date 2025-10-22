Migrant worker dies after falling into ash disposal tunnel in Kerala

19:03





The incident occurred in Odaykkal under the Kuruppampady police station in the afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Ravi Kishan Kumar, a native of Bihar.





He slipped and fell into the tunnel while on duty and became trapped, a police officer said.





He was rescued by fire force personnel. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead, the officer added. -- PTI

A 20-year-old migrant worker died after accidentally falling into a tunnel, reportedly used for ash disposal, while working at a firm in Perumbavoor on Wednesday, the police said.