HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Migrant worker dies after falling into ash disposal tunnel in Kerala

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
19:03
image
A 20-year-old migrant worker died after accidentally falling into a tunnel, reportedly used for ash disposal, while working at a firm in Perumbavoor on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident occurred in Odaykkal under the Kuruppampady police station in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kishan Kumar, a native of Bihar.

He slipped and fell into the tunnel while on duty and became trapped, a police officer said.

He was rescued by fire force personnel. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead, the officer added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RJD leader alleges EC cancelled her candidature
LIVE! RJD leader alleges EC cancelled her candidature

Freight train derailment hits traffic on Delhi-Mumbai line
Freight train derailment hits traffic on Delhi-Mumbai line

A freight train derailment near Mathura disrupted train services on the Mathura-Delhi route. Restoration work is underway, and officials expect full operations to resume by Wednesday evening.

Rain swells Chennai reservoirs; schools, colleges shut
Rain swells Chennai reservoirs; schools, colleges shut

Heavy rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu, causing a rise in reservoir levels and prompting a red alert. Schools and colleges are closed in several districts as authorities prepare for potential flooding.

Modi will buy less Russian oil, spoke to him: Trump
Modi will buy less Russian oil, spoke to him: Trump

United States President Donald Trump yet again claimed to have discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India's import of Russian oil, he told reporters on Tuesday after the Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office.

Yogi: Halal products banned as they funded conversions
Yogi: Halal products banned as they funded conversions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that while British and French colonialism are often discussed in history, there is little mention of 'political Islam', which, he claimed, has inflicted the greatest blow on the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO