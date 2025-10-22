MHA officials, Ladakh leaders begin meet for talks

21:36





During the meeting, the Ladakh representatives demanded an immediate release of all arrested leaders, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuck, the widely recognised face of the agitation.





The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) said that the next of kin of those killed should be given adequate compensation.





Talks between the Centre, LAB and KDA had broken down after four protesters were killed and several were injured during widespread violence in Leh on September 24.





Both the Ladakh organisations stayed away from the dialogue with the high-powered committee of the MHA slated for October 6.





The invitation for the talks had been made by the Centre on September 20. The last round of talks between the two sides was held in May.





Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh Mohmad Haneefa, who took part in the meeting, said the Ladakhi leaders participated in it with an open mind for a positive outcome of their demand for statehood to Ladakh.





"This was our first meeting, and we can't expect much from it. But we raised the issue of immediate release of all those who were arrested on or after September 24, including Sonam Wangchuck," he told reporters after the meeting in New Delhi.





Wangchuck, arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail.





The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". -- PTI

