INS Sahyadri takes part in India-Japan maritime exercise

The multi-role stealth frigate participated in the sea phase of 'JAIMEX 25' -- Japan India Maritime Exercise -- from October 16-18, and made a port call at Yokosuka, Japan, on Tuesday for the harbour phase.





As part of the Indian Navy's ongoing deployment in the Indo-Pacific, the Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate of its Eastern Fleet participated in the bilateral exercise.





"The sea phase of #JAIMEX 25 from 16 to 18 Oct with participation of @JMSDF_PAO ships Asahi, Oumi and Submarine Jinryu included multiple drills and exercises pertaining to Anti-Submarine Warfare, missile defence, flying operations and underway replenishment. India-Japan#BridgesofFriendship #EasternSword #SunriseFleet @jmsdf_pao_eng @IndianEmbTokyo," the India Navy posted on X.





In its post, the Navy also shared some photos and a video clip of the drills.





"The strategic partnership between India and Japan has been very robust for a long time with significant focus on defence and maritime cooperation. The lndian Navy and JMSDF have been at the forefront of this growing partnership with a shared vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," it said.





Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) is the maritime warfare branch of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. -- PTI

