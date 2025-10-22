HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

INDIA bloc to fight against each other in 8 seats in Bihar

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
09:59
Bihar poll results will be announced on November 14
Bihar poll results will be announced on November 14
At least eight assembly seats in Bihar, where constituents of the INDIA bloc will fight against each other due to internal discord among the Congress, the RJD and the Left parties over seat-sharing arrangements. 

The assembly segments, where the opposition alliance partners will contest together, are Narkatiaganj, Vaishali, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bachhwara, Kahalgaon, Biharsharif and Sikandara, RJD and Congress leaders said. The Congress is contesting 61 seats, nine less than the number of constituencies in which the party had fought five years ago, while the RJD has nominated 143 candidates. The CPI is contesting nine constituencies, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in four seats.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which had the best strike rate in the 'Mahagathbandhan' in 2020, when it contested 19 seats and won 12, has fielded candidates in 20 assembly segments this time. Congress' Shaswat Kedar Pandey is contesting against RJD's Deepak Yadav in Narkatiaganj seat, while the fight is between Sanjeev Singh of the Congress and Ajay Kumar Kushwaha of RJD in Vaishali.

Congress nominee Pratima Kumri is pitted against Mohit Paswan of CPI in Rajapakar, while Congress candidate Shiv Prakash Garib Das is contesting against Abdesh Kumar Rai of CPI in Bachhwara seat. The fight is between Omair Khan of Congress and Shiv Kumar Yadav of CPI in Biharsharif seat. The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi conceals, Trump reveals: Cong on Russian oil claims
LIVE! Modi conceals, Trump reveals: Cong on Russian oil claims

Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, wishes Modi
Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, wishes Modi

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on Diwali, amid ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

'India's Misinformation Problem Is Deeply Social'
'India's Misinformation Problem Is Deeply Social'

'It flows through families, caste groups, and local WhatsApp communities where trust is personal.''Children are taught to defer to elders, so if a parent or uncle forwards something, you don't question it.'

Will Bihar Lift The Liquor Ban After Polls?
Will Bihar Lift The Liquor Ban After Polls?

Voters are weighing a stark trade-off -- between preserving a socially driven policy and reversing course to revive revenue, restore fiscal balance, and rein in the underground liquor economy.

'Peace Is Fragile, Remains Vulnerable To Provocations'
'Peace Is Fragile, Remains Vulnerable To Provocations'

'You cannot 'clear' your way to peace.''You need intelligence, calibrated force, impartial law enforcement, political neutrality, humanitarian returns and a sustained reconciliation plan.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO