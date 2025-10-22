HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rain batters TN; schools, colleges shut

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
11:48
image
Rain continued to batter Tamil Nadu causing a sharp rise in the water levels of the reservoirs and in Chennai, tree branches fell due to overnight downpour. The Mettur Dam, the largest reservoir in the state, reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL). 

The widespread rain forced the administration in several districts to declare a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday. Apart from the intermittent spells of heavy rain in Chennai, widespread showers thrashed the coastal districts. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who chaired a meeting of officials to review the preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon in the wake of heavy rain forecast by the IMD, directed the officials to be vigilant and remain on the field for rescue and relief activities. 

Heavy rains were reported from Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and also Tuticorin districts. The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Tamil Nadu owing to the formation of a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal that is set to intensify into a deep depression.

A 'red alert' indicates "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. The Greater Chennai Corporation has already readied teams equipped with pumps and power saws to drain water and remove uprooted trees. 

According to police, tree branches broke and fell across Rathinamal Street in Kodambakkam, briefly disrupting traffic. Swift action was taken by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to clear the obstruction, and the traffic was restored, an official said. According to a source in the Water Resources Department, the Mettur dam (Stanley reservoir) in Salem district reached its FRL of 120 feet following heavy rain, and it continued to receive a huge inflow of 36,484 cusecs (Cubic feet per second) of water. About 35,741 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam which received a rainfall of 10.6 mm. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! With AAP gone and BJP ruling Delhi, AQI now is...
LIVE! With AAP gone and BJP ruling Delhi, AQI now is...

Modi will buy less Russian oil, spoke to him: Trump
Modi will buy less Russian oil, spoke to him: Trump

United States President Donald Trump yet again claimed to have discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India's import of Russian oil, he told reporters on Tuesday after the Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office.

Wheels of Prez's copter get stuck at Sabarimala helipad
Wheels of Prez's copter get stuck at Sabarimala helipad

The wheels of the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at Pramadam during her Sabarimala visit.

Gehlot rushes to Bihar as INDIA nominees face each other
Gehlot rushes to Bihar as INDIA nominees face each other

Internal discord within the INDIA bloc has led to alliance partners contesting against each other in at least eight assembly seats in Bihar. The Congress, RJD, and Left parties are facing challenges in seat-sharing arrangements for the...

'India's Misinformation Problem Is Deeply Social'
'India's Misinformation Problem Is Deeply Social'

'It flows through families, caste groups, and local WhatsApp communities where trust is personal.''Children are taught to defer to elders, so if a parent or uncle forwards something, you don't question it.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO