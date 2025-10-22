HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Court restrains entities from using actor Chiranjeevi's name, photo

Wed, 22 October 2025
19:47
A city court in an interim order has restrained various entities from using actor Chiranjeevi's name, image, voice for commercial purposes without permission. 

Chiranjeevi had approached the City Civil Court, seeking an injunction restraining the over 30 defendants like digital media platforms, clothing companies, and other platforms, from using his image and name and titles associated with him and his personality. 

The petition sought to protect his personality rights pertaining to his name, voice, image, any other attribute which is exclusively identifiable with him for any commercial and/or personal gain and/or otherwise by exploiting them in any manner whatsoever without his consent. 

The court noted that Chiranjeevi is one of the most recognisable faces in Telugu film industry as well as southern film industry. 

It said the actor's name as well as various titles associated with him, such as megastar, Chiranjeevi, Boss, Annayya, Chiru and megastar Chiru, and his voice and image and the other attributes that can be used to identify him are part of his personality as a film actor and artist. 

"It is his USP and is well recognised in the general public", it said. -- PTI

