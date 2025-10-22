Bill Gates to appear on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

19:26

The newly-released promo of the Star Plus programme shows Irani's Tulsi Virani talking to someone on video call. She greets the guest with her trademark Jai Shri Krisna, which is reciprocated by the the caller on the other end.





"It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly," Tulsi says.





The promo then cuts to her looking directly in the camera and addressing the audience: "You are wondering who is going to connect with the Virani family directly from America. Please wait."





Show insiders said that the mystery guest would be Gates. It would mark Gates' second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American show The Big Bang Theory.





According to reports, Gates will talk about maternal and newborn health as well as the charitable endeavours of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in this direction.





Irani, the former minister for Women and Child Development, also confirmed the identity of the show's guest in an interview with CNBC-TV18.





"This is a historic moment in Indian entertainment... For far too long, women and children's health has remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that," Irani told the outlet. -- PTI

