Bill Gates to appear on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

Wed, 22 October 2025
19:26
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to make his debut on Indian television through a cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, lead star Smriti Irani has confirmed, calling it a "historic moment". 

The newly-released promo of the Star Plus programme shows Irani's Tulsi Virani talking to someone on video call. She greets the guest with her trademark Jai Shri Krisna, which is reciprocated by the the caller on the other end. 

"It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly," Tulsi says. 

The promo then cuts to her looking directly in the camera and addressing the audience: "You are wondering who is going to connect with the Virani family directly from America. Please wait." 

Show insiders said that the mystery guest would be Gates. It would mark Gates' second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American show The Big Bang Theory

According to reports, Gates will talk about maternal and newborn health as well as the charitable endeavours of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in this direction. 

Irani, the former minister for Women and Child Development, also confirmed the identity of the show's guest in an interview with CNBC-TV18. 

"This is a historic moment in Indian entertainment... For far too long, women and children's health has remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that," Irani told the outlet. -- PTI

LIVE! RJD leader alleges EC cancelled her candidature

Freight train derailment hits traffic on Delhi-Mumbai line

A freight train derailment near Mathura disrupted train services on the Mathura-Delhi route. Restoration work is underway, and officials expect full operations to resume by Wednesday evening.

Rain swells Chennai reservoirs; schools, colleges shut

Heavy rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu, causing a rise in reservoir levels and prompting a red alert. Schools and colleges are closed in several districts as authorities prepare for potential flooding.

Modi will buy less Russian oil, spoke to him: Trump

United States President Donald Trump yet again claimed to have discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India's import of Russian oil, he told reporters on Tuesday after the Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office.

Yogi: Halal products banned as they funded conversions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that while British and French colonialism are often discussed in history, there is little mention of 'political Islam', which, he claimed, has inflicted the greatest blow on the...

