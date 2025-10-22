HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Belgian court shown pics of barrack Mehul Choksi may stay

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
16:03
image
Detailed architectural drawings and interior images of Mumbai's high-security Arthur Road Jail, where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi would be lodged if extradited, have been presented before a Belgian court as part of India's affidavit assuring humane detention conditions. 

The images, part of a set of six technical sheets titled "Prison Conditions Barrack 12, Arthur Road Prison, Mumbai", were prepared by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and filed by Indian authorities to demonstrate the adequacy and safety of the prison facilities. According to the drawings, Barrack No. 12, designated as the unit for Choksi, measures approximately 46.5 square metres (around 500 sq. ft.), comprising a main room, passage, wash area, and toilet. 

The facility is equipped with ventilated windows featuring mosquito netting, Grilled doors for security, CCTV surveillance, Ceiling fans, and tube lights. It also includes a Wash basin and shower with running water, as well as PVC flooring and wall tiles for enhanced hygiene. 

A mobile jammer is installed at the beam level, and a CCTV camera is positioned near the ventilator to ensure constant monitoring. The affidavit emphasises that the unit has been freshly refurbished and complies with international detention standards. 

The submission is part of an official affidavit by the Government of India before the Belgian Court, where Mehul Choksi has opposed his extradition, citing alleged threats to his life and concerns about prison conditions in India.

Officials reportedly attached these architectural visuals to show that Choksi would be housed in a well-ventilated, secure, and monitored cell not in overcrowded general wards. The drawings, dated June 5, 2025, are signed by Shailja Sakharkar (Architect) and D. Roychowdhury (Chief Engineer, CPWD, Mumbai-I). 

They include detailed 3D renderings of the room and toilet area, scale plans, and section diagrams, reflecting modern design and maintenance. Each sheet bears the CPWD seal and was produced under the supervision of the Chief Engineer's office at Pratishtha Bhavan, M.K. Road, Mumbai. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Belgian court shown pics of barrack Mehul Choksi may stay
LIVE! Belgian court shown pics of barrack Mehul Choksi may stay

Cong mum on backing Tejashwi for CM, says 'all is well'
Cong mum on backing Tejashwi for CM, says 'all is well'

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, apparently with the mandate to defuse tensions with the ally, which has plunged the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance...

Karnataka govt cook sacked for joining RSS march
Karnataka govt cook sacked for joining RSS march

The Karnataka government has relieved an assistant cook at a hostel run by the Backward Classes Welfare department in Basavakalyana after he allegedly participated in a route march organised by the RSS. This follows a complaint and is in...

Is Pakistan's Rise Wake-Up Call For India?
Is Pakistan's Rise Wake-Up Call For India?

New Delhi might have loudly welcomed an age of multipolarity, hedging and strategic autonomy. But it seems the winner in that game is Islamabad, not us, points out Mihir S Sharma.

'Congress Sold Election Tickets'
'Congress Sold Election Tickets'

'Three Congress leaders have sold party tickets for crores of rupees.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO