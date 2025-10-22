HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam govt to introduce bills on love jihad, polygamy

Wed, 22 October 2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will introduce several bills on issues like 'love jihad' and polygamy in the coming Assembly session, likely to take place next month. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma said details will be shared once the draft bills are approved by the state cabinet. 

"In the coming session of Assam Assembly, we will introduce some important and historic bills on issues like 'love jihad', polygamy, preservation of Satras (Vaishnavite monastery) and land rights to tea tribes," he added. "We will be able to tell you the details when the cabinet approves the same," Sarma said without sharing any further details. PTI

