Ashok Gehlot reaches Tejashwi's home in Patna

He said minor differences over a few seats in the 243-member alliance are normal and not unusual in any state-level coalition. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "There is no dispute in Mahagathbandhan, focusing on 243 seats and in such a large alliance, having differences over 5 to 10 seats is nothing unusual. In any state where there's an alliance, it's possible that conflicts may arise over a few seats. There are friendly fights, and that happens in all other states as well. Mahagathbandha remains firm against the BJP and JD(U)." Gehlot reached Patna on Wednesday to resolve the issue of "friendly fight" within the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav ruled out "any dispute" within the Mahagathbandhan, saying that everything will be cleared by tomorrow.





"There are no disputes. You will get all the answers tomorrow," Yadav said while addressing a press conference. The RJD on Monday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants. After comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and Congress for the Bihar assembly elections, it is evident that there are some common seats where both parties have fielded candidates, despite being part of the Mahagathbandhan.





In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress).





However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other. The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. -- ANI

