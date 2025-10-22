All answers on Mahagathbandhan tomorrow: Tejashwi

12:07





"There are no disputes. You will get all the answers tomorrow," Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Patna.





He further announced that the contractual employees working with the government will be made permanent. They will be given the status of permanent government staffers, he added.





"The second major announcement concerns the contractual employees (samvida karmi). They are exploited since they carry out all the government work. They are terminated without informing them of the reason. All these employees working in the state will be made permanent. We will work to give them the status of permanent government staffers," Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said.





The Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) further stated that the state needs economic justice and announced that if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government, it will introduce the BETI and MAA schemes for women in the state.





"We will bring the BETI and MAA Yojana. B for Benefit, E for Education, T for Training and I for Income. This means that from the moment our daughters are born, a separate program will be run for them until they earn income. We will also implement the MAA Yojana. M for Makaan, A for 'Ann' (food) and A for 'Aamdani' income. What Bihar needs now is economic justice," Yadav said.Yadav will meet senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot in Patna today to iron out issues of seat sharing between the allies. Post that the Mahagathbandhan is expected to hold another news conference on Thursday.





The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.





The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. -- ANI





The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

