HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India's Newark-bound plane returns to Mumbai following technical issue

Wed, 22 October 2025
Share:
13:40
image
A Newark-bound Air India flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue.

The Boeing 777 plane, which took off at around 1.50 am for Newark on Wednesday, was airborne for over three hours before returning to Mumbai, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," the airline said in a statement.

Air India said AI191 and AI144 (scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled.

All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination.

Details about the number of passengers were not disclosed.

The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements at the earliest opportunity, the airline said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! All 153 candidates will forfeit deposits...: BJP on...
LIVE! All 153 candidates will forfeit deposits...: BJP on...

Sabarimala helipad sinks as Prez's helicopter lands
Sabarimala helipad sinks as Prez's helicopter lands

The wheels of the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at Pramadam during her Sabarimala visit.

Yogi: Halal products banned as they funded conversions
Yogi: Halal products banned as they funded conversions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that while British and French colonialism are often discussed in history, there is little mention of 'political Islam', which, he claimed, has inflicted the greatest blow on the...

'Congress Sold Election Tickets'
'Congress Sold Election Tickets'

'Three Congress leaders have sold party tickets for crores of rupees.'

Suspecting infidelity, man stuffs wife's body into drum
Suspecting infidelity, man stuffs wife's body into drum

Thirty-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, whose body was found stuffed in a drum and buried near a burial ground in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO