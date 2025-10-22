HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
30 autorickshaws damaged as drivers clash over parking in Thane

Wed, 22 October 2025
10:36
Thirty autorickshaws were damaged during a clash between two groups of drivers over parking issues in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. 

Following the incident near Kashigaon on Tuesday, the police registered a case against 15 individuals on charges of rioting and detained five autorickshaw drivers, they said. No person was injured in the incident, which led to tension in the area, the police said. 

A dispute erupted between two groups of autorickshaw drivers over the right to use a specific ground in Kashigaon for parking and picking up passengers, an official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room told PTI. A group of around 15 autorickshaw drivers allegedly attacked the vehicles of their rivals with wooden sticks, iron rods and stones. 

As many as 30 autorickshaws were damaged, he said. The police conducted a route march in the locality on Wednesday evening, the official said, adding the situation was under control. PTI

