Follow Rediff on:      
Youth killed, cousin critical in clash over firecrackers in UP's Mau

Tue, 21 October 2025
13:16
image
A dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into a clash, leaving a 19-year-old youth dead and his cousin critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, the police said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place late Monday in Katihari village under Ghosi police station limits, where Ajay Chauhan 0(19), died after he was allegedly attacked with sticks and sharp objects during a scuffle over bursting firecrackers near a pandal. 

His cousin, Radheshyam Chauhan (19), sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the district hospital. 

Emergency medical officer at the hospital, Dr Zaheer Sarfaraz said, Ajay was brought dead, while another youth is under treatment and remains in a critical condition. 

The police said a verbal confrontation broke out between two groups one led by Ajay Chauhan and the other by Samarjeet Chauhan when the latter objected to firecrackers being lit near a pandal where idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha were placed. 

The argument soon escalated, and both sides clashed using sticks and tools, resulting in multiple injuries, the police added. -- PTI

