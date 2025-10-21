HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US Vice-Prez Vance visits Israel to stabilise Trump's Gaza Peace deal

Tue, 21 October 2025
US Vice President JD Vance
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel on Tuesday to support ongoing efforts to strengthen the Gaza ceasefire. 

His visit comes amid mounting concerns within the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be preparing to walk back from the truce, potentially reigniting full-scale conflict in the region, as per The Times of Israel.

Upon reaching Israel, Vance headed to the Kiryat Gat site in southern Israel, which is the headquarters of the fledgling US-led force meant to oversee the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire.

"The vice president is here for private briefings with members of the military," The Times of Israel stated.

Vance was accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and was greeted by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and other dignitaries upon landing in Israel earlier today.

The vice president will join other officials in the region in working on the next steps in the Trump Administration's Gaza Peace Deal.

Wednesday's meeting between Vance and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be one of relaying a message from President Trump that the US does not want this deal to fall through. 

There is a lot of concern on the Americans' part that Netanyahu is going to walk away from this deal.

There are a lot of ceasefire guarantors - many countries that are backing this deal. 

Trump says 59 different entities and countries are involved, and he does not want to see the truce collapse. -- ANI

