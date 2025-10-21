US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends Diwali wishes to Indians

14:22





In his message on Diwali, Rubio said, "On behalf of the Department of State, I send warm wishes to the many communities in the U.S. and around the world who are celebrating the Diwali festival of lights."





He further added, "During this time, observants light diyas, or lamps, representing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. I wish a peaceful and joyful Diwali to all who celebrate."





Earlier, US President Donald Trump also extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali.





"Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali--the "Festival of Lights," Trump said in a statement.





"For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace," he said. -- ANI

