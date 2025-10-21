UP Cong asks district units adjoining Bihar to help INDIA bloc candidates

16:29





The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has issued a directive, asking all units in the districts adjoining Bihar to provide full support to the neighbouring districts to ensure the victory of the INDIA bloc candidates, UPCC president Ajay Rai told PTI.





He said as several party leaders and workers of the Uttar Pradesh districts next to Bihar have influence, friends and relatives in the neighbouring state, it was decided that they could be of great help to the INDIA bloc candidates in the upcoming assembly polls.





The Congress is contesting 61 seats in Bihar, nine less than the number of seats it had contested in 2020, when it had won only 19.





The filing of nomination papers for the second and final phase of the Bihar polls ended on Monday, with the INDIA opposition bloc appearing fractured as its constituents would end up fighting each other in a number of seats. -- PTI

