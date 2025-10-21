Two killed in elephant attack in Arunachal

17:04

File image





The deceased have been identified as Tanen Nocte (46) and Nanthok Hodong (45), an official statement said.





A team of officials, including the range forest officer, medical personnel, and the police, rushed to the spot.





Forests and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang, who is also the local MLA, visited the village on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.





Deomali additional deputy commissioner B Tawsik said the administration is coordinating with the forest department to ensure relief measures are extended to families of the deceased and to explore preventive measures to avert such incidents in future. -- PTI

