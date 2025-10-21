Shadowfax, 6 others get SEBI's IPO nod

11:24

Logistics major Shadowfax Technologies, Asset Reconstruction Company India (ARCIL) and five other firms have obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for their initial public offering.



Once listed, ARCIL will become the countrys first asset reconstruction company (ARC) to be publicly traded. Avenue Capital owns 69.73 per cent in ARCIL, through Avenue India Resurgence Pte. Ltd, while SBI owns 19.95 per cent. The other investors in the company include Lathe Investment Pte. Ltd., Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank, and South Indian Bank.



The proposed IPO is an offer for sale whereby 105.46 million shares will be up for sale by the promoters and other investors. Of this, Avenue Capital will sell 68.73 million shares, SBI will offload 19.44 million shares, Lathe Investment Pte. Ltd. will sell 16.24 million shares, and Federal Bank will sell 1.03 million shares.



Other firms which received Sebi approval include PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Rayzon Solar, Sudeep Pharma, Safex Chemcials India and Aggcon Equipments International.



Avaada Electro, the solar manufacturing arm of the Brookfield-backed Avaada Group, has filed preliminary papers with the markets regulator through a confidential route for raising ₹9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore through an IPO, people familiar with the development said.



With this, the company expects its valuation in the range of ₹ 1.10 lakh crore to ₹1.3 lakh crore, they added.



The IPO is expected to comprise a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS) components by existing shareholders.



Proceeds are likely to be utilised toward capacity expansion in high-efficiency solar cell and module manufacturing.



-- Business Standard