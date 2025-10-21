HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty begin Samvat 2082 on firm note in special Muhurat trading

Tue, 21 October 2025
14:28
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rose in the opening session of special Muhurat trading on Tuesday, driven by buying in bank and IT shares amid a positive trend in global markets. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 186.07 or 0.22 percent to 84,549.44 points, marking a firm start of the new Samvat Year 2082. 

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange advanced 53.40 points or 0.21 percent to 25,896.55. 

Among the Sensex shares, Infosys, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, BEL and Power Grid were among the lead gainers. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, and Titan were the among the laggards. Broader markets also advanced with the BSE MidCap gaining 162.73 points or 0.35 percent and BSE SmallCap by 511.25 points or 0.96 percent. 

All the sectoral indices were trading in positive territory led by Industrials, Information Technology, and Services indices. -- PTI

