Putin-Trump Budapest summit likely to be stalled

This comes despite Russia on Monday stating that Lavrov and Rubio held a "constructive" conversation as part of preparations for the meeting between their two presidents in Budapest, Hungary, Russian media has reported.





"On October 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A constructive discussion of potential specific steps in the interests of implementing the understandings reached during the October 16 phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was held," the Russian foreign ministry stated according to TASS.





According to a US State Department readout of the call, Rubio "emphasised the importance of upcoming engagements as an opportunity for Moscow and Washington to collaborate on advancing a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, in line with President Trump's vision."





However, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, though, that officials felt after the Rubio-Lavrov call that the Russian position has not evolved enough beyond its maximalist stance.





According to the sources, Lavrov and Rubio disagreed on how to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict and for now, the source said, Rubio is not likely to recommend the Putin-Trump meeting move forward next week, but Rubio and Lavrov could speak again this week, the US TV channel said. -- ANI

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ahead of a summit between the two countries presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has been postponed indefinitely, CNN reported, citing its sources in the White House.