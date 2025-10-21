Punjab cops foil terror attack, capture 2 with RPGL

20:22

The rocket-propelled grenade with launcher seized from terror operatives in Punjab./Courtesy Punjab DGP on X





"In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehends two terror operatives Mehakdeep Singh @ Mehak and Aditya @ Adhi from #Amritsar and recovers one Rocket Propelled Grenade (#RPG)," director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.





"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with #Pakistan's ISI operative who had sent the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh @ Vicky, currently lodged in #Ferozepur Jail," he said.





The DGP further said the RPG was intended for a "targeted terror attack". Meanwhile, a police statement said Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak is a resident of Wadali in Amritsar and Aditya alias Adhi is a resident of Bhaga Chhina village in Amritsar.





The police also impounded a motorcycle that they were riding.





The statement quoted the DGP as saying that a preliminary probe has revealed that the accused were in contact with an operative of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who had sent the consignment from across the border via drone. -- PTI

