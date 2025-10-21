HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President Murmu in Kerala for four-day state visit

Tue, 21 October 2025
21:59
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday for a four-day official visit to the southern state. 

She was welcomed at the international airport by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other people's representatives, and senior officials, officials said. 

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state capital ahead of the President's arrival. 

From 3 pm, traffic restrictions were in place along the President's route from the airport to the Raj Bhavan, according to sources. 

On Wednesday morning, she will travel to Pathanamthitta district to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for 'darshan' and 'aarti'. 

She will return to Thiruvananthapuram the same day. 

On Thursday, she will unveil a bust of former President K R Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan. -- PTI

