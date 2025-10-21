Over 150 cases registered in Delhi for bursting crackers beyond allowed hours

19:03





The Supreme Court has restricted the bursting of firecrackers to October 19 and 20, between 6 AM and 7 AM, and between 8 PM and 10 PM.





A senior police officer from Dwarka district said that 24 cases of bursting crackers beyond the allowed time were registered in the district.





Similarly, Rohini district also reported 24 cases of violation and three cases of illegal sale.





"In the Outer North district, eight cases were registered for violating the time limit and one for illegal sale, while the Outer district recorded 30 cases for bursting crackers beyond the permitted hours and 10 cases for illegal sale," the officer said.





Delhi residents woke up on Tuesday to heavy grey haze with the air quality in the 'red zone' after many celebrated Diwali last night by bursting firecrackers beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court.





Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 35 were in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality. -- PTI

The police registered more than 100 cases across Delhi over alleged violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines on bursting firecrackers and more than 50 on charges of illegal sale during Diwali celebrations, officials said on Tuesday.