Over 150 cases registered in Delhi for bursting crackers beyond allowed hours

Tue, 21 October 2025
19:03
The police registered more than 100 cases across Delhi over alleged violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines on bursting firecrackers and more than 50 on charges of illegal sale during Diwali celebrations, officials said on Tuesday. 

The Supreme Court has restricted the bursting of firecrackers to October 19 and 20, between 6 AM and 7 AM, and between 8 PM and 10 PM. 

A senior police officer from Dwarka district said that 24 cases of bursting crackers beyond the allowed time were registered in the district. 

Similarly, Rohini district also reported 24 cases of violation and three cases of illegal sale. 

"In the Outer North district, eight cases were registered for violating the time limit and one for illegal sale, while the Outer district recorded 30 cases for bursting crackers beyond the permitted hours and 10 cases for illegal sale," the officer said. 

Delhi residents woke up on Tuesday to heavy grey haze with the air quality in the 'red zone' after many celebrated Diwali last night by bursting firecrackers beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court. 

Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 35 were in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Body of 11-year-old found in cupboard in Kolkata
LIVE! Body of 11-year-old found in cupboard in Kolkata

BJP forced 3 candidates to withdraw from Bihar polls: PK
BJP forced 3 candidates to withdraw from Bihar polls: PK

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor alleges that the BJP pressured three Jan Suraaj Party candidates to withdraw from the Bihar elections, accusing the ruling NDA of threatening opposition candidates and urging the Election Commission to...

Anti-graft body Lokpal wants 7 BMWs worth Rs 5 cr
Anti-graft body Lokpal wants 7 BMWs worth Rs 5 cr

The Lokpal, India's anti-corruption ombudsman, has issued a tender for the procurement of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars, estimated to cost around Rs 5 crore.

'U'khand cadet missing off Lanka last seen near lifeboat'
'U'khand cadet missing off Lanka last seen near lifeboat'

An investigation into the disappearance of a merchant navy cadet off the Sri Lankan coast reveals his last known location and details of the search efforts.

Maoist issue on verge of becoming history: Rajnath Singh
Maoist issue on verge of becoming history: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Police Commemoration Day, highlighting emerging security threats such as terrorism, organized crime, and border instability. He emphasized the importance of internal and external security for...

