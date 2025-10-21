Noida man succumbs to injuries caused by bursting of cracker placed in steel tumbler

20:54





The incident took place on Monday night in Chhijarsi Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 63 police station.





The victim, identified as Shiva, sustained grievous injuries when the tumbler exploded, causing multiple wounds from the metal shards, the police said.





"He was severely injured after lighting a cracker placed in a steel glass (tumbler)during Diwali celebrations. The sharp fragments from the glass caused deep injuries," said Awadhesh Pratap Singh, in-charge of Sector 63 police station.





Shiva was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday, the officer said.





The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings are underway, the police said. -- PTI

A 20-year-old man died after being severely injured while bursting a firecracker placed inside a steel tumbler during Diwali celebrations in Noida, the police said on Tuesday.